  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:56 2022-09-19 am EDT
60.1850 RUB   -0.19%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia and China agree to deepen defence cooperation, joint exercises

09/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and China have agreed deepen cooperation on defence issues with a focus on holding joint exercises, Moscow's powerful Security Council said on Monday.

"The sides agreed on further military cooperation with a focus on joint exercises and patrols, as well as on strengthening contacts between the General Staffs," it said.

The statement comes as Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev visits China to hold security consultations and meetings with officials.

Russia and China have deepened cooperation in recent years, hailing s "no limits" partnership though Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged China's "concerns" over the situation in Ukraine at a summit in Uzbekistan last week.

(Reporting by Caleb Davis. Writing by Felix Light.)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:34aRussia and China agree to deepen defence cooperation, joint exercises
RE
02:56aUkraine says Russia strikes Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, reactors undamaged
RE
02:01aRussia may have lost four combat jets in Ukraine in last 10 days, UK says
RE
02:00aGERMANY ENERGY TRANSITION NEEDS FAST : Maguire
RE
01:40aUK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE : Russia has highly likely lost at least…
RE
01:15aRussia's Gazprom to Ship First Cargo From Portovaya LNG Plant
MT
01:00aTAKE FIVE : A central bank bonanza
RE
09/18Gas buyers resume nominations for Russia's Nord Stream 1 - pipeline data
RE
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/18Zelenskiy vows no let up as allies see risk in Russia's Ukraine response
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish