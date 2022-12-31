Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:19 2022-12-30 pm EST
72.0000 RUB   -1.37%
09:57aPutin uses New Year address for wartime rallying cry to Russians
RE
06:22aUK's problems won't "go away" in 2023, says Sunak in New Year message
AN
04:07aJapan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia and Ukraine free 200 captured troops in New Year prisoner swap

12/31/2022 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine said on Saturday they had freed more than 200 captured soldiers, the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides in the 10-month-old conflict.

Russia's Defence Ministry said 82 Russian soldiers had been released by Ukraine, while the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Russia had handed over 140 Ukrainian service personnel.

Some of the 132 Ukrainian men and eight women who were freed had been wounded or had fought to defend the Black Sea port city of Mariupol and on Snake Island, Yermak said in a message on his Telegram page.

The two sides have exchanged hundreds of captured soldiers in several rounds of prisoner exchanges in recent months, despite a complete breakdown in broader diplomatic talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell and Max Hunder; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09:57aPutin uses New Year address for wartime rallying cry to Russians
RE
06:22aUK's problems won't "go away" in 2023, says Sunak in New Year message
AN
04:07aJapan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
RE
02:26aShareholders at Russia's NLMK vote against dividend payout for 9M-2022
RE
12/30Factbox-Key facts about pioneering broadcast journalist Barbara Walters
RE
12/30Analysis-Citgo may face new upheaval under Venezuela's political changes
RE
12/30Shale oil wraps up an underwhelming year, girds for lower growth
RE
12/30Stocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise
RE
12/30Wall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
RE
12/30Supreme dollar rules the roost in gold market
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish