  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:37 2022-10-29 am EDT
61.5000 RUB    0.00%
Russia and Ukraine swap around 50 prisoners of war - officials

10/29/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine carried out the latest in series of prisoner of war exchanges on Saturday, with both sides returning around 50 people, officials in Moscow and Kyiv said.

Ukraine's military intelligence directorate reported the return of 52 detainees, among them soldiers, sailors, border guards, national guard members and doctors.

Further exchanges were being worked on, it said, but did not give details.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks.

Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region - one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its territory last month - also said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place.

He said 50 people from each side were being exchanged.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and David Ljunggren)


© Reuters 2022
