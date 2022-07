The importance of pension fund management has risen after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, provoking unprecedented Western sanctions and double-digit inflation at home.

President Vladimir Putin in late May ordered 10% rises in pensions and the minimum wage to cushion Russians from inflation, but denied the country's economic problems were all linked to what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

