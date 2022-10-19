Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:11 2022-10-19 am EDT
61.5500 RUB   +1.74%
05:04aOctopus Energy creates JV with Italian solar and wind farm developer Nexta
RE
05:01aRussia bans civilians from entering occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson
RE
05:00aRussia to evacuate 10,000 a day from Ukraine's Kherson region
RE
Russia bans civilians from entering occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson

10/19/2022 | 05:01am EDT
(Reuters) - The Russian-installed leader of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Wednesday that authorities were banning civilians from entering the region for seven days, amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Speaking on state television, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said that the region had the resources to hold on to the city of Kherson and that the move was needed to "keep civilians safe."

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
