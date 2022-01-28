Russia blacklists more EU officials in tit-for-tat move

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had
banned more European Union officials from entering Russia in
response to restrictions imposed on Moscow by Brussels, without
disclosing how many people were involved or giving their names.
"The Russian side ... decided to expand a reciprocal list of
representatives from EU member countries and institutions, who
are banned from entering Russia," the foreign ministry said in a
statement on its official website.
Russia blacklisted the heads of some European private
military companies, some members of security services, EU
lawmakers and other officials who are "personally responsible
for promoting anti-Russian policies", the statement read.
The European Commission said the EU deplored the ban of an
unknown number of representatives of EU countries and
institutions.
"This decision lacks any legal justification and
transparency and will meet an appropriate response. With it,
Russia continues to fuel a climate of tensions in Europe instead
of contributing to de-escalation," a spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; additional reporting by Philip
Blenkinsop; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Nick Macfie)