  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Russia blacklists more EU officials in tit-for-tat move

01/28/2022 | 03:30pm EST
MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had banned more European Union officials from entering Russia in response to restrictions imposed on Moscow by Brussels, without disclosing how many people were involved or giving their names.

"The Russian side ... decided to expand a reciprocal list of representatives from EU member countries and institutions, who are banned from entering Russia," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its official website.

Russia blacklisted the heads of some European private military companies, some members of security services, EU lawmakers and other officials who are "personally responsible for promoting anti-Russian policies", the statement read.

The European Commission said the EU deplored the ban of an unknown number of representatives of EU countries and institutions.

"This decision lacks any legal justification and transparency and will meet an appropriate response. With it, Russia continues to fuel a climate of tensions in Europe instead of contributing to de-escalation," a spokesperson said. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Nick Macfie)


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:32pU.S. says U.N. meeting a chance for Russia to explain itself
RE
03:30pRussia blacklists more EU officials in tit-for-tat move
RE
03:30pCorn Leads Grain Rally Fueled by Bullish Weather -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:27pUkraine's president lashes out at too much 'panic' over Russia tensions
RE
03:25p'Horrific' destruction, casualties if Russia invades Ukraine - U.S
RE
03:10pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts biggest weekly decline since August on risk aversion
RE
02:50p'Horrific' destruction if Russia invades Ukraine -Gen. Milley
RE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Rises as Russia Supply Worries Continue
MT
02:37pCIBC's Avery Shenfeld With A Focus On Supply and Demand
MT
12:36pExclusive-Russia moves blood supplies near Ukraine, adding to U.S. concern, officials s..
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish