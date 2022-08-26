Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
59.5500 RUB   -1.00%
05:53pRussia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally
RE
04:55pEnergy Edges Lower as Oil, Gas Futures Rise - Energy Roundup
DJ
02:45pU.S.-China, Russia rivalry could scupper global digital currency network -Fitch
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally

08/26/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, delivers a speech in Saint Petersburg

(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television interview that Russia was prepared to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy subject to certain conditions.

Even before the February invasion, Moscow made clear Ukrainian membership of NATO was unacceptable to it.

"Renouncing its participation in the North Atlantic alliance is now vital, but it is already insufficient in order to establish peace," Medvedev told LCI television in quotes reported by Russian news agencies.

Russia, he said, would continue the campaign until its goals had been achieved. Putin says he wants to "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and the West say this is a baseless pretext for a war of conquest.

Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks after the invasion began, but they made no progress and there are few prospects for a resumption.

"This (talks) will depend on how events unfold. We were ready before to meet (Zelenskiy)," Medvedev said.

In his comments, he also said U.S. weapons already supplied to Ukraine -- like HIMARS multiple-rocket launchers - did not yet pose a substantial threat.

But that could change, he said, if U.S. sent weapons could hit targets at longer distances.

"It means that when this sort of missile flies 70 km, that is one thing," he said. "But when it's 300-400 km, that is another, now that would be a threat directly to the territory of the Russian Federation."

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski, editing by David Ljunggren and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:53pRussia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally
RE
04:55pEnergy Edges Lower as Oil, Gas Futures Rise - Energy Roundup
DJ
02:45pU.S.-China, Russia rivalry could scupper global digital currency network -Fitch
RE
01:21pUkraine says it took out important bridge in occupied south
RE
01:08pForget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis
RE
01:00pCoca-Cola bottler starts making 'Dobry Cola' in Russia
RE
12:16pRussian Arctic capabilities a strategic challenge for NATO, says Stoltenberg
RE
11:30aMoscow Exchange plans to restart early morning FX trading in September
RE
11:13aBomb kills traffic cop in occupied Ukrainian city - Russian-installed officials
RE
11:02aUkraine to expand mandatory evacuations on front lines
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish