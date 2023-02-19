Advanced search
Russia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus

02/19/2023
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov holds a news conference, in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Sunday said that it strongly condemned an Israeli air strike on the Syrian city of Damascus and its surroundings, calling it a "flagrant violation" of international law.

"We strongly urge the Israeli side to stop armed provocations against the Syrian Arab Republic and refrain from steps that are fraught with dangerous consequences for the entire region," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Witnesses and officials said an Israeli rocket strike early on Sunday hit a building in central Damascus's Kafr Sousa neighbourhood near a large, heavily guarded security complex close to Iranian installations, killing five people.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Goodman)


08:44aUkraine troops prepare for threat of Russia capturing Bakhmut
RE
08:11aPutin ally Kadyrov: one day I plan my own private military company
RE
07:45aItalian PM Meloni to visit Kyiv on Monday to meet Zelenskiy
RE
07:37aRussia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
RE
06:34aUkraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jetfighters -lawmakers
RE
05:29aRussia blocks access to The Bell news website
RE
04:48aRussia tells Macron: Don't forget Napoleon when you talk of regime c..
RE
04:16aHairdresser by day, drone hunter by night helps defend skies over Ukraine
RE
04:15aUkraine hairdresser by day hunts drones by night
RE
02:53aArab states need new approach towards Syria, says Saudi foreign minister
RE
