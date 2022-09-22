Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:19 2022-09-22 am EDT
59.9557 RUB   -2.62%
06:20aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:14aFive UK prisoners released by Russia arrive in Britain - BBC
RE
06:12aBlast hits Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol on eve of referendums
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia confirms 55 servicemen freed in prisoner swap with Ukraine

09/22/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that 55 of its servicemen had been returned to Russia in the largest prisoner exchange deal with Ukraine since the start of the war.

In its daily briefing, the ministry said the fighters - from Russia's armed forces and its proxies in the Russian-backed separatist regions of eastern Ukraine - had been transported to Russia by a military plane and were currently undergoing health checks.

The surprise swap involved almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners and Ukrainian commanders who had led a prolonged defence of the port city of Mariupol.

It was brokered by Saudi Arabia and comes just before referendums in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia that are likely to pave the wave for Russia to formally declare the annexation of more swathes of its neighbour.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:20aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:14aFive UK prisoners released by Russia arrive in Britain - BBC
RE
06:12aBlast hits Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol on eve of referendums
RE
06:04aRussia confirms 55 servicemen freed in prisoner swap with Ukraine
RE
05:59aChina Increases Crude Oil Imports from Russia, EIA Reports
MT
05:56aRUSSIA'S MEDVEDEV : new regions can be defended with strategic nuclear weapons
RE
05:51aRUSSIA AGENTS IN UKRAINE DEFENCE SEC : Zelenskiy official
RE
05:49aUkraine's Zelenskiy hails commanders freed in prisoner swap as 'superheroes'
RE
05:40aCyprus cancels meet with Lavrov after EU says will step up sanctions
RE
05:37aIndia set to skip buying Russia's ESPO crude in Sept as freight costs jump
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish