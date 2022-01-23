Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia confirms British foreign minister could visit Moscow

01/23/2022 | 09:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: G7 summit in Liverpool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss could visit Moscow under plans being examined by authorities, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday, according to TASS news agency, at a time of high tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

"Such a query was received from the British side, the possibility of such a visit is being considered," Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian ministry, was quoted as saying by TASS, without giving a possible timeframe for the trip.

The comments came after the RIA news agency reported on Saturday that Truss was expected to visit Moscow in February for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, citing a diplomatic source.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine, and Western states fear https://www.reuters.com/world/blinken-arrives-berlin-ukraine-talks-with-european-allies-2022-01-20 Moscow is planning a new assault on a country it invaded in 2014. Moscow denies planning an attack but says it could take unspecified military action unless a list of demands are met, including a promise from NATO never to admit Kyiv.

A senior UK minister said on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-faces-severe-sanctions-if-it-installs-puppet-regime-ukraine-uk-minister-2022-01-23 that Russia would face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, after Britain accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader there.

The visit of a head of the Foreign Office to Moscow would be the first since Boris Johnson, now the UK Prime Minister, travelled to the Russian capital in December 2017.

A senior British defence ministry source said on Saturday that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had also agreed to talks in Moscow with his British counterpart Ben Wallace.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:28aIraq schedules crude shipments for March loading amid strong demand-oil official
RE
07:13aPope calls for world day of "prayer for peace" over Ukraine crisis
RE
04:05aRussia faces severe sanctions if it installs puppet regime in Ukraine, UK minister says
RE
01:32aBiden meets with national security team on Russia-Ukraine crisis
RE
01/22German navy chief resigns over Putin comments
RE
01/22Ukraine bans Austrian design firm working on Crimea theatre project
RE
01/22German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
01/22Political advisers to hold four-way talks on Ukraine in Paris
RE
01/22German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
01/22First U.S. defense aid shipment arrives in Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish