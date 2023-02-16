Russia expels four Austrian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it
was expelling four Austrian diplomats in a tit-for-tat move
after Vienna expelled four Russian diplomats in a case which
appeared to be related to spying.
Austria said on Feb. 2 it was expelling four Russian
diplomats for behaving in a manner inconsistent with
international agreements, a reason often invoked in spying
cases, without giving specifics. It gave them a week to leave.
In a statement on Thursday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said
Vienna had taken an "unfriendly and unjustified step" and was
ruining Austria's previous position as a respected, unbiased and
neutral state.
Austria still has not elaborated on its reasons for
expelling the diplomats, who worked at Russia's Mission to the
United Nations in Vienna and Russia's Embassy to Austria.
"The expulsion of Austrian embassy staff from Russia
does not come as a surprise. We regret this unjustified decision
by Russia, which lacks any basis in fact," Austria's Foreign
Ministry said in a statement in response to Russia's move.
"The Austrian embassy employees concerned perform their
duties exclusively in accordance with the Vienna Convention on
Diplomatic Relations," the statement added.
Vienna is a major diplomatic centre hosting the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and
United Nations organisations such as the International Atomic
Energy Agency.
Larger countries like Russia and the United States often
have separate ambassadors to Austria, the OSCE and the U.N.
organisations, each running an embassy or permanent mission.
The city, which was divided into Allied sectors after
World War Two, also has a reputation as a den of spies. The
large diplomatic presence offers the opportunity to station
intelligence agents there under a diplomatic cover granting them
diplomatic immunity.
While Austria only has about a dozen diplomats based in
Moscow, more than 140 Russian diplomats are listed as working in
Vienna.
(Reporting by Reuters
Additional reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Leslie Adler)