Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia faces lasting consequences from Ukraine war, World Bank chief says

03/04/2022 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
World Bank President David Malpass speaks during a news conference at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's war in Ukraine has "horrified" the World Bank's shareholders and will have lasting consequences on Russia's standing in the international community, the global lender's president said on Friday.

World Bank President David Malpass told Fox Business Network that China's reaction to the war and the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow would be influential in determining how Russia's future trade relationships develop.

"The outpouring from the world is gigantic" in support of Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor last week, Malpass said. "This is an order of magnitude worse in terms of the decimation and the deaths that are occurring, so I think there will be lasting consequences."

Malpass said he is submitting to the World Bank's board on Friday a loan package for Ukraine that has been expanded with country contributions. Reuters reported on Thursday that the package had grown to 460 million euros ($503 million).

He said the financing for Ukraine would be "for payment of the ongoing - call it war effort - the ongoing development effort and the medicine efforts that they need to do as a government."

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea ShalalEditing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:18pCeo of pioneer natural resources warns u.s. output locked in des…
RE
01:15pEquities, Yields Slump Midday as NATO Criticizes Attack on Europe's Largest Nuclear Pla..
MT
01:12pCommodity prices fly as sanctions disrupt Russian exports
RE
01:11pCommodity supplies at risk after Russia invades Ukraine
RE
01:09pUK envoy says near Iran nuclear deal, Russian points to next week
RE
01:08pHermes, Richemont temporarily close Russian luxury goods stores
RE
01:03pRussia blocks facebook…
RE
01:01pRussian lender TCS gets money flow from sanctioned rivals
RE
12:53pJulius Baer halts business with new Russian clients -sources
RE
12:41pFood prices jump 24.1% yr/yr to hit record high in Feb, U.N. agency says
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish