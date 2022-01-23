Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
Russia faces severe sanctions if it installs puppet regime in Ukraine, UK minister says

01/23/2022 | 04:05am EST
Cabinet meeting at Downing Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, Britain's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday after Britain said the Kremlin was considering a candidate as a pro-Russian leader.

"There'll be very serious consequences if Russia takes this move to try and invade but also install a puppet regime," Raab told Sky News on Sunday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:05aRussia faces severe sanctions if it installs puppet regime in Ukraine, UK minister says
RE
01:32aBiden meets with national security team on Russia-Ukraine crisis
RE
01/22German navy chief resigns over Putin comments
RE
01/22Ukraine bans Austrian design firm working on Crimea theatre project
RE
01/22German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
01/22Political advisers to hold four-way talks on Ukraine in Paris
RE
01/22German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
01/22First U.S. defense aid shipment arrives in Ukraine
RE
01/22German conservatives elect right-winger Merz as new party leader
RE
01/22French wheat exports falter as Algeria shuns its top supplier
RE
More news
