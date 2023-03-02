Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:27:07 2023-03-02 pm EST
75.4760 RUB   +0.28%
Russia finance minister says plans to stabilise economy are going to plan -Tass

03/02/2023 | 02:31pm EST
March 2 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Thursday said the government's plans to stabilise the macroeconomic and financial situation were going according to plan, Tass news agency reported.

Siluanov also told Russian state television that people who were forecasting a big budget imbalance this year would be very upset, Tass said.

Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago and is fighting a war it terms a "special military operation."

Russia's finance ministry said last month it was sticking with plans to post a budget deficit of no more than 2% of gross domestic product in 2023, despite high spending and slumping energy revenues contributing to a huge shortfall in January.

"We hope the measures that were taken last year and are being taken now will make it possible to stabilise the macroeconomic situation and the financial situation this year as well," Tass quoted Siluanov as saying.

"This year we see everything is going to plan."

Siluanov also said tax revenues in the first two months of the year had totaled over 5 trillion roubles ($66.23 billion), more than in the corresponding period in 2022.

"I think that those who forecast a big imbalance for us will be very upset," he said. ($1 = 75.4955 roubles) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
