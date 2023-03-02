Russia finance minister says plans to stabilise economy are going to plan -Tass

March 2 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov on Thursday said the government's plans to stabilise
the macroeconomic and financial situation were going according
to plan, Tass news agency reported.
Siluanov also told Russian state television that people who
were forecasting a big budget imbalance this year would be very
upset, Tass said.
Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago and is fighting a war it
terms a "special military operation."
Russia's finance ministry said last month it was sticking
with plans to post a budget deficit of no more than 2% of gross
domestic product in 2023, despite high spending and slumping
energy revenues contributing to a huge shortfall in January.
"We hope the measures that were taken last year and are
being taken now will make it possible to stabilise the
macroeconomic situation and the financial situation this year as
well," Tass quoted Siluanov as saying.
"This year we see everything is going to plan."
Siluanov also said tax revenues in the first two months of
the year had totaled over 5 trillion roubles ($66.23 billion),
more than in the corresponding period in 2022.
"I think that those who forecast a big imbalance for us will
be very upset," he said.
($1 = 75.4955 roubles)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese and
Jonathan Oatis)