US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Russia flying out U.N. diplomats expelled by U.S., officials say

03/05/2022 | 12:11pm EST
(Reuters) - A Russian flight was en route to Washington on Saturday to collect Russian diplomats who were expelled this week from their posts at the United Nations over U.S. national security concerns, officials said.

Russia denies the allegations and says it will retaliate for their expulsion. A Rossiya Special Flight Squadron is flying to Washington from St. Petersburg to bring the diplomats to Russia, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"This plane will bring back home the Russian diplomats whom the Government of the United States has declared personae non grata," Zakharova said over Telegram.

Tensions have flared between Washington and Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine a week ago, fuelling Europe's biggest humanitarian disaster in decades.

A State Department spokesperson said the United States approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to fly out Russian diplomats at the United Nations who were expelled for abuse of their privileges of residence.

"This special exception was done in accordance with federal regulations to ensure Russian mission personnel and their families departed by the date we had instructed," the spokesperson said.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the Russian flight was due to arrive at Dulles International Airport, outside of Washington, around 2 p.m. (1900 GMT).

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
02:01pIndia set to export record 7 million tonnes wheat this year
RE
01:55pRussia demands that Baltic countries protect its embassies
RE
01:54pIndia set to export record 7 mln tonnes wheat this year
RE
01:00pItaly's Prada says it is suspending retail operations in Russia
RE
01:00pPuma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia
RE
12:39pItaly's prada group suspends its retail operations in russia -st…
RE
12:11pRussia flying out U.N. diplomats expelled by U.S., officials say
RE
12:10pBLINKEN SPEAKS WITH CHINESE FOREIGN : State Dept
RE
12:02p'MY HEART IS BREAKING' : Russians fear economic nightmare about to unfold
RE
11:52aItalian, German public broadcasters suspend reporting in Russia over new media law
RE
