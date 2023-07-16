STORY: President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Russia has cluster bombs and will use them if Ukraine uses the weapons against Russian forces first.

He told state TV Moscow that the Russian Federation has a "sufficient stockpile of different types of cluster munitions."

Putin denied using them, but went on to say, "if they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action."

On Thursday, Ukraine said it had received cluster bombs from the United States, its biggest military backer.

The U.S. said the munitions are needed to compensate for shell shortages faced by Kyiv's forces at a time when they are mounting a counteroffensive.

Cluster munitions are banned in more than 100 countries, though Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. have not signed up to the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The weapons typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Some of them inevitably fail to explode and can pose a danger for decades, particularly to children.

Ukraine has said it will use cluster bombs to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers when trying to take back its own territory but will not use them on Russian territory.

Putin said he regarded the use of cluster bombs as a crime.

Human Rights Watch says both countries have used cluster munitions.