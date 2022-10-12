Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:02 2022-10-12 am EDT
63.7000 RUB   -2.64%
10:08aRussia has depleted large part of precision ammunition - NATO official
RE
09:36aRussian copper builds up in LME warehouses -sources
RE
09:13aTurkish energy minister: Putin proposal for gas hub in Turkey should be discussed
RE
Summary 
Summary

Russia has depleted large part of precision ammunition - NATO official

10/12/2022 | 10:08am EDT
NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia has depleted a significant proportion of its precision-guided ammunition in its invasion of Ukraine and its industry cannot produce all kinds of ammunition and weapon systems due to Western sanctions, a senior NATO official said on Wednesday.

The official said he did not know how long it would take for Russia to mobilise the 300,000 troops Moscow is aiming for, and suggested it could take a few months.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Philip Blenkinsop)


© Reuters 2022
