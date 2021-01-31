Log in
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Russia has supplied Sputnik V vaccine to self-proclaimed Donetsk republic - media

01/31/2021 | 12:59am EST
MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia has supplied its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the rebel-controlled Donetsk self-proclaimed republic in eastern Ukraine, local news outlet DAN reported on Sunday morning.

The report does not specify how many doses were shipped.

On Saturday, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine abroad, said it does not supply Sputnik V to the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway regions.

(Reporting by Anton Zverev Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
