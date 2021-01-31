Russia has supplied Sputnik V vaccine to self-proclaimed Donetsk republic - media

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia has supplied its Sputnik V
COVID-19 vaccine to the rebel-controlled Donetsk self-proclaimed
republic in eastern Ukraine, local news outlet DAN reported on
Sunday morning.
The report does not specify how many doses were shipped.
On Saturday, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which
markets the vaccine abroad, said it does not supply Sputnik V to
the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway regions.
(Reporting by Anton Zverev
Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Sam Holmes)