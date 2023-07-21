"Unfortunately, the grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in Odesa region were hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley," he said on the Telegram messaging app.
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kim Coghill)
|Delayed - 02:02:40 2023-07-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|90.3270 RUB
|+0.24%
|+0.21%
|+25.43%
|08:01am
|Russia is not ruling out quotas on fuel exports, deputy PM says
|RE
|07:00am
|Europe struggles to convert Ukraine migration into labour boon
|RE
(Reuters) - Russian missiles hit grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, injuring two people, the regional governor said on Friday.
"Unfortunately, the grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in Odesa region were hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley," he said on the Telegram messaging app.
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|90.2770 RUB
|+0.19%
|+0.21%
|-
|Russia is not ruling out quotas on fuel exports, deputy PM says
|RE
|Europe struggles to convert Ukraine migration into labour boon
|RE
|Oil ticks up as markets assess falling inventories, potential Chinese stimulus
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Edge Back; Earnings in Focus
|DJ
|Gold prices set for third weekly gain on Fed pause views
|RE
|Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls for spending restraint, minister offers to resign
|RE
|Materials Up as Russia-Ukraine Black Sea Tensions Mount -- Materials Roundup
|DJ
|US Senate defeats effort to limit US aid to Ukraine
|RE
|CBOT wheat futures dip after rally; corn, soybeans also lower
|RE
|Fears in Poland's east, as Wagner Group trains across the border
|RE
|Corn Futures Slide as Forecast Turns Wetter -- Daily Grain Highlights
|DJ
|White House looks forward to hearing about Kissinger's China trip
|RE
|Dollar gains, stocks slip as US data suggests rates to stay higher
|RE
|US imposes sanctions on Russian copper producer UMMC
|RE
|WTI Crude Oil Ends Higher Despite a Weak Drop in US Inventories and a Rebounding Dollar
|MT
|Cluster munitions in Ukrainian hands, being deployed in field -White House
|RE
|US Senate backs measure barring oil sales to China from SPR
|RE
|Russia yet to grant access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor roofs - IAEA
|RE
|Water loss will cost Ukraine's Kherson much of vegetable harvest - Russian-backed official
|RE
|Argentina turns away Gunvor-chartered LNG tanker, citing sanctions
|RE
|ARGENTINA'S ECON MINISTER MASSA SAYS LNG FROM SANCTIONED COMPANY…
|RE
|Ryanair to Base Up to 30 Planes Worth Over $3 Billion in Ukraine Post-War; Shares Lose 2%
|MT
|UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine ports
|RE
|Factbox-What are Russia's new charges against opposition politician Alexei Navalny?
|RE
|Russia has no plans to attack civilian ships in Black Sea - ambassador
|RE