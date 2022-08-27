Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed - 05:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
59.5500 RUB -1.00%
02:59aRussia intensifies attacks in parts of eastern Ukraine, Britain says
RE
02:12aUk military intelligence- there is a realistic possibility that…
RE
08/26Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally
RE
Russia intensifies attacks in parts of eastern Ukraine, Britain says

08/27/2022 | 02:59am EDT
People stand near a crater left by night Russian military strike in central Kharkiv

(Reuters) - Russia has probably stepped up attacks along the Donetsk sector of the Donbas region over the last five days in a move that could be aimed at sucking in Ukrainian troops and foiling a counter-attack, according to Britain's defence ministry.

There has been intense fighting near the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut which are located north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, the ministry said on its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter on Saturday.

"There is a realistic possibility that Russia has increased its efforts in the Donbas in an attempt to draw in or fix additional Ukrainian units, amid speculation that Ukraine is planning a major counter-offensive," the update added.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
