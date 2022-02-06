Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia invasion of Ukraine could be soon but talks still an option, U.S. official says

02/06/2022 | 09:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian service members guard the area near the line of separation in the Donetsk region

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia could invade Ukraine within days or weeks but could still opt for a diplomatic path forward, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

"We are in the window. Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine, or it could be a couple of weeks from now, or Russia could choose to take the diplomatic path instead," Sullivan, who gave a round of television interviews, told the "Fox News Sunday" program.

Any possible Russian action could include annexing Ukraine's Donbass region, cyberattacks or a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sullivan told ABC's "This Week" program, adding that Russia could act as soon as on Monday though it could also be weeks.

Russia has in place about 70% of the combat power https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-forces-70-level-needed-full-ukraine-invasion-us-officials-2022-02-05 it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is sending more battalion tactical groups to the border with its neighbor, two U.S. officials said on Saturday.

As Russia masses more than 100,000 troops near the border, Moscow has said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met. Those include a promise that NATO will never admit Ukraine, a demand the United States and NATO have called unacceptable.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:36aSatellite images show troop deployment to Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of Russian ..
RE
02/05Germany discussing sending more troops to Lithuania - defence minister
RE
02/05Russian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. officials
RE
02/05U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 900,000
RE
02/05Thousands rally proclaiming 'Kharkiv is Ukraine' in city near Russian border
RE
02/05First U.S. reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, more expected
RE
02/05France's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
RE
02/05Iran says U.S. should provide guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
RE
02/05Iran says U.S. should provide guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
RE
02/05Ukraine buys back GDP-linked debt as Russia tensions weigh on bonds
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish