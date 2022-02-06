Russia invasion of Ukraine could come soon -Sullivan

"The United States, under the direction of President Biden, are ready either way, We are ready if President Putin chooses to continue to engage in diplomacy and we are serious about that," Sullivan added.

Russia has in place about 70% of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is sending more battalion tactical groups to the border with its neighbor, two U.S. officials said on Saturday.

As Russia masses more than 100,000 troops near the border, Moscow has said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met. Those include a promise that NATO will never admit Ukraine, a demand the United States and NATO have called unacceptable.