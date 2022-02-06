Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Russia invasion of Ukraine could come soon -Sullivan

02/06/2022 | 11:37am EST
"We have to be prepared for the possibility of a contingency of a military action by Russia before the Olympics end. And we also have to be prepared for one after the Olympics end. So at this point, we are in the window, meaning that we can't just assume it's going to be a couple of weeks off." Sullivan, who gave a round of television interviews, told ABC 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos'.

"The United States, under the direction of President Biden, are ready either way, We are ready if President Putin chooses to continue to engage in diplomacy and we are serious about that," Sullivan added.

Russia has in place about 70% of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is sending more battalion tactical groups to the border with its neighbor, two U.S. officials said on Saturday.

As Russia masses more than 100,000 troops near the border, Moscow has said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met. Those include a promise that NATO will never admit Ukraine, a demand the United States and NATO have called unacceptable.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:29pRussian attack on Ukraine possible 'any day' but diplomacy still an option -White House
RE
01:13pIsrael's Bennett says spoke with U.S. President Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia
RE
01:13pIsraeli pm bennett says spoke with u.s. president biden, discuss…
RE
11:51aUK's Truss vows to 'raise the cost' if Russia takes further action
RE
07:36aSatellite images show troop deployment to Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of Russian ..
RE
02/05Germany discussing sending more troops to Lithuania - defence minister
RE
02/05Russian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. officials
RE
02/05U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 900,000
RE
02/05Thousands rally proclaiming 'Kharkiv is Ukraine' in city near Russian border
RE
02/05First U.S. reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, more expected
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish