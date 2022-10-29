Russia is weaponizing food with halt of Black Sea grain exports -Blinken

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's halting
of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea
Grain Initiative grain deal is weaponizing food by exacerbating
humanitarian crises, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said
on Saturday.
"Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports
is essentially a statement that people and families around the
world should pay more for food or go hungry," Blinken said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by William Mallard)