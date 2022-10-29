Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:37 2022-10-29 am EDT
61.5000 RUB    0.00%
10/29China Southern cancels planned return of Boeing 737 MAX flights -website
RE
10/29Blinken talks with Indian counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Department
RE
10/29Ukrainian president's chief of staff says as long as war continu…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia is weaponizing food with halt of Black Sea grain exports -Blinken

10/29/2022 | 09:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative grain deal is weaponizing food by exacerbating humanitarian crises, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

"Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry," Blinken said in a statement. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10/29China Southern cancels planned return of Boeing 737 MAX flights -website
RE
10/29Blinken talks with Indian counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Department
RE
10/29Ukrainian president's chief of staff says as long as war continu…
RE
10/29Ukraine: Russia grain deal move shows talks with Moscow are useless
RE
10/29Russia and Ukraine swap around 50 prisoners of war - officials
RE
10/29Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged
RE
10/29Russia suspends participation in deal on Ukraine grain exports, TASS reports
RE
10/29Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk
RE
10/29Russia is ready to supply up to 500,000 T of grain to poorest countries - TASS
RE
10/29Russia says British navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish