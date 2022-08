Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast unemployment of 4.1%.

Rosstat provided the following data:

RUSSIAN UNEMPLOYMENT July 22 June 22 July 21

No. unemployed (mln) 2.900 2.951 3.430

Officially registered (mln) 0.821 0.841 1.326

Jobless rate (%) 3.9 3.9 4.5

NOTE - Figures based on the methodology of the International Labour Organisation.

