Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:22:22 2023-01-26 am EST
69.3468 RUB   +0.20%
02:21aRouble hits one-week low as market treads water before tax payments
RE
02:19aRussia launches air attack, Ukraine shoots down missiles - officials
RE
02:16aAB Volvo profit just short of forecast as supply strain lingers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia launches air attack, Ukraine shoots down missiles - officials

01/26/2023 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Russia launched its latest air attack on Ukraine during rush hour on Thursday morning and officials told Ukrainians to take cover in shelters as air defence forces shot down incoming missiles.

A Reuters reporter heard the sound of a missile flying overhead at a low altitude, about 30 kms from the capital Kyiv.

Two missiles were spotted over the territory of the Mykolaiv region, its governor, Vitaly Kim, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Missiles are flying inside the territory of Ukraine. At least two northwest through Mykolaiv region," he said.

An air raid alert wailed across the country as people were heading to work. In the capital, people sheltered in a metro station, with some sitting on blankets and small plastic chairs.

"The first Russian missiles have been shot down," Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office said.

Russia has targeted critical infrastructure with missile and drone strikes since October, causing sweeping blackouts and other outages during winter.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy producer, said it was conducting emergency power shutdowns in the capital, Kyiv, the surrounding region, and also the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk due to a danger of missile attack.

Overnight, the military said its anti-aircraft defences had shot down all 24 drones sent by Russia.

Fifteen of the drones were downed around the capital Kyiv where there were no reports of any damage.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, Olena Harmash; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:21aRouble hits one-week low as market treads water before tax payments
RE
02:19aRussia launches air attack, Ukraine shoots down missiles - officials
RE
02:16aAB Volvo profit just short of forecast as supply strain lingers
RE
02:05aAnalysis-Southern Africa calls the tune as great power suitors queue up
RE
02:01aYellen welcomes South Africa's energy transition, steers clear of Russia mention
RE
02:00aBeware Indonesia's coal export heft in 2023: Maguir..
RE
01:44aGerman Software Group SAP's FY22 Profit Tumbles Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis
MT
01:33aRussia sanctions, Ukraine support to be G7 priority, says Japan diplomat
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of U.S. GDP Data
DJ
12:16aGoodWe Technologies Sees Up to 153% Jump in 2022 Profit on Solar Power Market Developme..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish