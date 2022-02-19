Russia launches hypersonic missiles as part of nuclear drills
02/19/2022 | 07:18am EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia hit sea and land-based targets with ballistic and cruise missiles on Saturday as part of strategic nuclear exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, the Kremlin said.
The annual exercises featured launches of Kinzhal and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and a number of other weapons, the Kremlin said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alison Williams)