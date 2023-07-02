STORY: The country's air force said that the attack included eight Iranian-made Shahed drones and three cruise missiles, which were shot down.

Reuters witnesses heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems hitting targets. There was no immediate information about the scale of the attack.

"Another enemy attack on Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads Kyiv's military administration, said in a post on its Telegram channel. "At this moment, there is no information about possible casualties or damage."

Kyiv, its region and a number of central and eastern Ukraine's regions were under air raid alerts for about an hour from 2 a.m. local time (2300 GMT).