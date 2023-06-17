VIDEO SHOWS:

STORY: Experts with the international human rights law firm Global Rights Compliance, which is implementing Western-back efforts to support accountability for atrocities in Ukraine, visited the Kherson region from June 10-11 with Ukraine's prosecutor general and a team from the International Criminal Court.

They dismissed the theory that a catastrophic dam breach could have been caused by mismanagement alone.

"There's a number of different war crimes and international crimes that would come into play in this incident. The the ones that we've been looking at most closely are the war crimes of starvation, and which is part and parcel of the investigative focus that we have on this particular team. And the other possible war crimes that which we believe would fall within this frame, would be attacks on civilian objects," Murdoch added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of destroying the Kakhovka dam as a Western-backed tactic to escalate the conflict. Ukraine is investigating the blast as a war crime and possible criminal environmental destruction, or "ecocide".

The vast Soviet-era Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, under Russian control since the Feb. 24 invasion, was breached in the early hours of June 6, unleashing floodwater across a swathe of the battleground in southern Ukraine, destroying farmland and cutting off water supplies to a large part of the population.