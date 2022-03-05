Russia links Iran nuclear deal to Ukraine sanctions

)
LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday that it
wanted written guarantees from the United States that sanctions
on Russia would not damage its cooperation with Iran under a
2015 nuclear deal with global powers that Tehran and Washington
are seeking to revive.
"We need a guarantee that these sanctions will not in any
way touch the regime of trade-economic and investment relations
which is laid down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,"
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.
"We have asked for a written guarantee ... that the current
process triggered by the United States does not in any way
damage our right to free and full trade, economic and investment
cooperation and military-technical cooperation with the Islamic
Republic."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Catherine Evans)