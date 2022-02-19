Log in
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Russia makes demands that it knows NATO cannot fulfill, Stoltenberg says

02/19/2022 | 05:09am EST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Munich

MUNICH (Reuters) - Moscow is confronting NATO with demands it knows the alliance cannot meet, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.

"The danger is now the combination of this massive military build-up with the very threatening rhetoric, putting forward demands they know we cannot meet and say: If we don't meet them, there will be military consequences," Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference.

"This is a new normal, that we have a Russia which is openly contesting core values for European security and then demonstrating their will to use force or the threat of force to get their will," he added.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold)


© Reuters 2022
