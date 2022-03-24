Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia may boost support for N. Korea, says analyst

03/24/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
STORY: State media said leader Kim Jong Un directly guided the test of the Hwasong-17, a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile that is North Korea's biggest ever. He said it was key to deterring nuclear war.

Ian Williams, deputy director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project in Washington, said he expects the U.S. and others to slap North Korea with more sanctions, but did not expect Russia to go along as it did after the ICBM launch five years ago.

"I'd be very surprised if we get any diplomatic cooperation from Russia," he said. "In fact, moving forward, Russia is going to be looking at all the pressure points and all the ways it can kind of poke the West and poke the United States and make our situation more complicated."

Williams added that he has long suspected Russia of supporting North Korea's missile programs, and noted Russia could increase its support and aid to North Korea in terms of weapons development.

On March 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov met with North Korea's ambassador to Russia and discussed developing bilateral relations "in the context of changes happening on the international arena," the Russian foreign ministry said.


© Reuters 2022
