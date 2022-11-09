Russia orders retreat from Ukrainian city of Kherson in major setback for Moscow

*
Russian commander says no longer possible to supply
Kherson
*
Wary Ukraine says talk of Russian withdrawal premature
*
Biden to push post-U.S. midterms bipartisan support for
Ukraine
KYIV, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei
Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the
Dnipro River near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of
Kherson, a significant setback for Moscow and potential turning
point in the war.
Ukraine reacted with caution to Wednesday's announcement,
saying some Russian forces were still in Kherson and additional
Russian manpower was being sent to the region.
"Until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, it makes
no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal," Mykhailo Podolyak,
a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy,
said in a statement to Reuters.
Kherson city was the only regional capital Russia had
captured after its invasion in February, and it has been the
focus of a Ukrainian counter-offensive. The city controls both
the only land route to the Crimea peninsula that Russia annexed
in 2014, and the mouth of the Dnipro, the river that bisects
Ukraine. Russian-installed officials have been evacuating tens
of thousands of civilians in recent weeks.
Kherson region is one of four that President Vladimir Putin
declared in September he was incorporating into Russia
"forever", and which Moscow said had been placed under its
nuclear umbrella.
In televised comments, General Sergei Surovikin, in overall
command of the war, reported to Shoigu that it was no longer
possible to supply Kherson city. He said he proposed to take up
defensive lines on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.
Shoigu told Surovikin: "I agree with your conclusions and
proposals. For us, the life and health of Russian servicemen is
always a priority. We must also take into account the threats to
the civilian population.
"Proceed with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures
to ensure the safe transfer of personnel, weapons and equipment
across the Dnipro River."
'STEP BY STEP'
Ukrainian forces were strengthening their positions "step by
step" in the south, Zelenskiy said in a Wednesday night address.
"There is a lot of joy in the information space today, and
it is clear why, but ... the enemy will make no gifts to us,"
said Zelenskiy, mentioning Kherson just once in his five-minute
speech.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow's order to withdraw
from Kherson was "evidence of the fact that they have some real
problems with the Russian military."
Biden said he hopes Democrats and Republicans can continue
the bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in
Ukraine after Tuesday's midterm elections, in which his
Democratic Party performed better than expected.
SHELLING IN SOUTH
A regular evening statement by the Ukrainian military on
Wednesday made no direct reference to Kherson region or its
capital. Russian forces shelled more than 25 towns and villages
on the southern front along the line of contact, it said, and
there were more than 50 drone reconnaissance missions.
Ukrainian legislator David Arakhamia, who led Kyiv's
delegation to peace talks early in Russia's invasion, said
however, that a military operation in the Kherson region was
under way.
He described the Russians' situation as critical and said
"sooner or later, they will either leave Kherson, Donetsk,
Luhansk, and Sevastopol (in Crimea) or be destroyed."
If Ukrainian forces take the entire west bank of the Dnipro,
their U.S.-supplied long-range artillery and HIMARS multiple
rocket launchers would be able to strike Russian logistics bases
and positions on the east bank, according to military experts.
But the Ukrainians may face numerous booby traps and could
be targeted by intense Russian artillery barrages.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, on a visit to
London, welcomed the news from Kherson but also struck a note of
caution.
"We should not underestimate Russia, they still have
capabilities," he told Sky News. "We have seen the drones, we
have seen the missile attacks, it shows that Russia can still
inflict a lot of damage."
Compounding the sense of Russian disarray in Kherson,
Moscow's number two official there, Kirill Stremousov, was
killed on Wednesday in what Moscow said was a car crash.
RUSSIAN WAR HAWKS BACK DECISION
Russia's leading war hawks on Wednesday swiftly voiced
support for the decision to abandon Kherson city, putting a
brave face on one of Moscow's most humiliating retreats in
nearly nine months of war.
"After weighing all the pros and cons, General Surovikin
made the difficult but right choice between senseless sacrifices
for the sake of loud statements and saving the priceless lives
of soldiers," said Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader who has
frequently urged a more aggressive approach to the war.
Earlier on Wednesday, the main bridge on a road out of
Kherson city was blown up.
Photos on the internet showed the span of the Darivka bridge
on the main highway east out of Kherson completely collapsed
into the Inhulets River, a tributary of the Dnipro. Reuters
verified the location of the images.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Grant McCool; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)