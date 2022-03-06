Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Russia planning to encircle Dnipro, Ukraine security official says

03/06/2022 | 06:26am EST
KOSICE, Slovakia, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia is mustering forces to encircle the Ukrainian city of Dnipro and is turning its main attention to cutting Ukraine off from the Black Sea, Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Russia still intended to try to capture Kyiv, he said.

Separately, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Ukraine was expecting 639 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the economy during the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Max Hunder; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
07:00aMoody's cuts Russia rating to Ca on rise in default risk
RE
06:57a'I had never left Ukraine before', refugees seek family, friends abroad
RE
06:57aUkraine's president tells Russians to protest before it's too late
RE
06:26aRussia planning to encircle Dnipro, Ukraine security official says
RE
05:25aAlbania renames street in capital Tirana as Free Ukraine
RE
05:24aMore than 559 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia -protest monitor
RE
05:16aUkraine president says Russia is preparing to bombard Odessa
RE
04:27aPolice detain more than 316 people at anti-war protests in Russia -monitor
RE
03:44aMore than 64 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia -protest monitor
RE
02:54aRussian banks rush to switch to Chinese card system
RE
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish