Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:48 2022-10-12 pm EDT
63.6850 RUB   -2.66%
12:44pRussia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S
RE
12:39pCzechs tighten entry rules for Russian tourists, joining other EU states
RE
12:21pMoldovans urged to cut electricity use after missile strikes in Ukraine hit supplies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S

10/12/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022 (PALS22) in Kisarazu, Japan

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders.

"We consider the military exercises that took place as a challenge to ensuring the security of the Far Eastern region of our country and insist on the immediate cessation of such actions," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Japanese side was also warned about the inevitability of adequate response measures in order to block military threats to Russia," it added, without elaborating.

HIMARS are the same rocket systems that the United States has supplied to Ukraine, which Kyiv has put to effective use in attacking Russian command nodes and supply lines.

Japan has joined Western countries in imposing sanctions on Russia in response to its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Relations have further worsened in recent weeks, with Russia expelling a Japanese consul for alleged espionage and Tokyo responding in kind.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:44pRussia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S
RE
12:39pCzechs tighten entry rules for Russian tourists, joining other EU states
RE
12:21pMoldovans urged to cut electricity use after missile strikes in Ukraine hit supplies
RE
12:21pRussian weekly consumer prices rise for third week running
RE
12:19pWith Putin under pressure, Belarus edges closer to joining war in Ukraine
RE
12:18pTreasury's Adeyemo: Counting on Russian oil price cap, not secondary ..
RE
12:02pBiden's national security plan aims at China, Russia
RE
12:00pRussian weekly consumer prices rise for third week running
RE
11:50aS.African rand weakens as investors brace for U.S. inflation data
RE
11:34aRussia negotiating with countries seeking oil below Brent price -U.S. official
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish