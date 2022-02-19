Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine

02/19/2022 | 12:55am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows figurines with computers and smartphones in front of Ukrainian flag

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday rejected U.S. allegations that it was responsible for cyberattacks on Ukrainian banking and government websites as baseless, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Twitter.

"We categorically reject these baseless statements of the administration and note that Russia has nothing to do with the mentioned events and in principle has never conducted and does not conduct any 'malicious' operations in cyberspace," it said.

U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger said on Friday that Russian military intelligence was behind the recent spate of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that briefly knocked Ukrainian banking and government websites offline.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
