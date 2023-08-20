
By Andrew Hayley
       BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia remained China's
largest crude supplier in July, Chinese government data showed
on Sunday, even as Russian shipments fall from all-time highs on
narrower discounts and rising domestic demand crimps Russian
exports.
    Arrivals from Russia were up 13% from the same month last
year to 8.06 million metric tons in July, or 1.9 million barrels
per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration
of Customs.
    For the first seven months of the year, Russian arrivals
were up 25% from a year earlier to 60.66 million tons.
    Shipments from Saudi Arabia, at 5.65 million tons, were down
14% from a year earlier and 31% from June.
    Saudi exports to Asian refiners had been expected to fall in
July, as Riyadh raised the July official selling price of its
flagship Arab Light crude to Asian buyers to a six-month high.
Saudi Arabia also announced plans for an extra output reduction
in July, cutting output to 9 million bpd from 9.96 million bpd
in June.
    Despite continuing Western sanctions and a price cap on
Russian shipments, Russian ESPO grade crude has increasingly
traded closer to benchmark grades, as strong demand from Indian
and Chinese buyers erodes the sanctions discount. 
    July-delivery ESPO shipments were priced at a $5-$6 per
barrel discount to the ICE Brent benchmark, versus $8.50 against
ICE Brent for shipments delivered in March, according to trading
sources. 
    Stronger domestic demand in Russia was also expected to lead
to an overall decline in Russian exports. Shipments from western
Russian ports in July were estimated to fall 18% month-on-month,
reflecting resurgent domestic refining demand. 
    Chinese refiners use intermediary traders to handle shipping
and insurance of Russian crude to avoid violating Western
sanctions.
    Alternative suppliers have seen their shares grow to make up
for lower Saudi and Russian shipments. Angola's shipments grew
27% from the previous month to 574,581 bpd in July.
    Continuing the previous month's trend, U.S. exports to China
jumped fivefold from a year earlier despite geopolitical
tensions, as U.S. WTI output continues to surge amid OPEC+
supply cuts. U.S. crude shipments to China totalled 161,275 bpd
in July, falling from 742,824 bpd in June as arbitrage margins
narrowed. 
    Imports from Malaysia rose 16% from a year earlier to
911,926 bpd in July. Malaysia is often used as an intermediary
point for sanctioned cargoes from Iran and Venezuela. 
    Here is the detailed trade breakdown, with volumes in
million tons and on-year percentage change calculations by
Reuters: 
 Country    Volume    % Change  YTD Total  YTD % Change
 Russia     8.06      12.9%     60.66      25.2%
 Saudi      5.65      -14%      52.17      4.7%
 Malaysia   3.87      15.9%     29.47      104.7%
 Iraq       5.40      48.4%     34.93      15%
 UAE        3.51      -1.4%     25.02      8.8%
 Brazil     2.75      166.7%    21.21      51.2%
 Oman       3.49      26.3%     23.04      -3.2%
 US         0.68      432.9%    9.45       106.2%
 Angola     2.44      14.9%     15.24      -21.1%
 Iran       NA        NA        NA         NA
 Venezuela  NA        NA        NA         NA
 
 (Reporting by Andrew Hayley in Beijing and Muyu Xu in
Singapore; Editing by William Mallard)