MOSCOW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday reported 23,652 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 5,027 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,355,794.

Authorities said 454 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 60,911. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov. Writing by Alexander Marrow. Editing by Jane Merriman)