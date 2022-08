Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a fall of 8.9% compared to the year-ago period.

Rosstat provided the following data:

RETAIL SALES July 22 June 22 July 21

mth/mth pct change +3.8 +1.1 +2.9

yr/yr pct change -8.8 -9.6 +5.7

(Reporting by Reuters)