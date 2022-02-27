Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Russia's Belarus talks plan is 'propaganda', Ukraine official says

02/27/2022 | 03:31am EST
(Reuters) -Ukraine wants only "real" negotiations with Russia over its military offensive, without ultimatums, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters on Sunday, calling Moscow's decision to send a delegation to Belarus for talks "propaganda".

Earlier the Kremlin said a Russian delegation had arrived in Gomel in neighbouring Belarus and was waiting for the Ukrainians.

Zelenskiy rejected talks in Belarus, accusing it of allowing Russian troops through its territory to invade. However, he left the door open for negotiations elsewhere.

"They arrived in Gomel knowing that it was pointless. And now they say - 'we are waiting,'" adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

"Zelenskiy's position remains unchanged: only real negotiations, no ultimatums."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
