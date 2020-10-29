Russia's COVID-19 vaccine trial paused as clinics run short of shots

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia has temporarily stopped
vaccinating new volunteers in its COVID-19 vaccine trial due to
high demand and a shortage of doses, a representative at the
firm running the study said on Thursday, in a setback for
Moscow's ambitious plan to roll out the shot.
"It's related to the fact that there's colossal demand for
the vaccine and they are not producing enough to keep up," said
the representative of Crocus Medical, the contract research
organisation that is helping run the trial in Moscow together
with Russia's health ministry.
According to provisional information, vaccinations will
restart by around Nov. 10, he said.
Staff in eight of the 25 Moscow clinics hosting the trial
told Reuters the vaccination of new participants in the Phase
III study had been temporarily paused, with several citing
strong demand and saying they had run out of doses.
The Moscow City Health Department, which oversees the 25
Moscow clinics where the trial is taking place, did not respond
to a request for comment.
In response to questions about the temporary halt of the
trial and low supply of doses, Alexei Kuznetsov, aide to
Russia's health minister, said the human trial of the vaccine
continued.
"The target of 40,000 vaccinated volunteers will be met," he
said.
Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine and
is also manufacturing it, directed questions to the health
ministry.
Earlier on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia
was facing challenges scaling up production of its main COVID-19
vaccine due to problems with equipment availability, but hoped
to start mass vaccinations by the end of the year.
