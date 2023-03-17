Russia's Central Bank Leaves Key Rate at 7.5%

By Paul Hannon

Russia's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight policy meeting on Friday, and repeated its warning that it might tighten policy if the war in Ukraine threatens to drive inflation higher.

The Bank of Russia left its key interest rate at 7.5%. The lengthening pause follows a series of rate cuts that more than reversed a doubling of the key rate in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

The central bank said it continues to expect inflation to fall in 2023. But it added a warning on an intensifying shortage of workers and higher government borrowing as the war is poised to enter a second year.

"If pro-inflation risks intensify, the Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of key rate increase at its upcoming meetings," the central bank said.

