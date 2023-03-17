Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:45:59 2023-03-17 am EDT
76.7019 RUB   +0.30%
06:53aRussia's Central Bank Leaves Key Rate at 7.5%
DJ
06:30aSlovakia sends MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - PM
RE
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Focus on Bank -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Central Bank Leaves Key Rate at 7.5%

03/17/2023 | 06:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul Hannon


Russia's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight policy meeting on Friday, and repeated its warning that it might tighten policy if the war in Ukraine threatens to drive inflation higher.

The Bank of Russia left its key interest rate at 7.5%. The lengthening pause follows a series of rate cuts that more than reversed a doubling of the key rate in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

The central bank said it continues to expect inflation to fall in 2023. But it added a warning on an intensifying shortage of workers and higher government borrowing as the war is poised to enter a second year.

"If pro-inflation risks intensify, the Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of key rate increase at its upcoming meetings," the central bank said.


Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 0652ET

All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:53aRussia's Central Bank Leaves Key Rate at 7.5%
DJ
06:30aSlovakia sends MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - PM
RE
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Focus on Bank -2-
DJ
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Focus on Bank Health, N..
DJ
06:03aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
05:48aRussian defence minister decorates pilots for downing U.S. drone
RE
04:39aBanks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher on open as crisis fears ..
RE
04:10aChina Leader Xi Jinping to Visit Moscow Next Week -- WSJ
DJ
03:39aRussia's Lukoil In Talks for Pipeline Project in Congo
MT
03:36aRussia's Lukoil discussing projects in the Republic of Congo -RIA
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral