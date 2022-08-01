Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:20 2022-08-01 am EDT
61.6249 RUB   +0.20%
01:34aFirst grain ship to leave Ukraine from Odesa on Aug. 1 -Turkey's defence ministry
RE
01:33aBritain says Russia has continued to attempt tactical assaults on Bakhmut axis
RE
01:33aUk military intelligence-over last 4 days, russia continued…
RE
Summary 
Summary

Russia's Chubais hospitalised in Europe - Russian journalist

08/01/2022 | 01:06am EDT
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

LONDON (Reuters) - Anatoly Chubais, who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, has been hospitalised in Europe with a rare autoimmune disorder that attacks the nervous system, a Russian journalist quoted him as saying.

Chubais has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system, Russian reporter and political activist Ksenia Sobchak quoted him as saying on Telegram.

It was unclear exactly where in Europe the 67-year-old Chubais, who left Russia immediately after resigning in March, was hospitalised. Chubais could not be reached for immediate comment.

Chubais, who once served as former President Boris Yeltsin's chief of staff, served as President Vladimir Putin's special representative for ties with international organisations before his resignation.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
