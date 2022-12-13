Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:49 2022-12-13 am EST
63.2000 RUB   +2.50%
11:02aRussia to see huge budget deficit in Dec after Gazprom-fuelled surplus in Nov
RE
10:26aRussia's Deputy Foreign Minister says no contacts on further prisoner swaps expected -Ifax
RE
09:59aBoA Securities on Canada GDP Growth Next Year; Comments on The Bank of Canada
MT
Summary 
Summary

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister says no contacts on further prisoner swaps expected -Ifax

12/13/2022 | 10:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that he knew of no new scheduled contacts with the United States regarding further prisoner exchanges, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

He was responding to comments by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who told reporters on Monday that Washington expected an "enagement" with Moscow this week on the case of Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying: "I don't know what they have in mind. As the president has already said, we have a department dealing with this matter. According to my information, no contacts are expected on this subject through the lines that I know about."

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
