    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:49 2022-09-19 pm EDT
60.0674 RUB   -0.39%
Russia's Gazprom to replace sterling-denominated bond
Desjardins Sees Oil Ending 2022 at US$90 per Barrel
SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Staying on Positive Ground
Russia's Gazprom to replace sterling-denominated bond

09/19/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gazprom is displayed on a screen during the Saint Petersburg international gas forum in Saint Petersburg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom said on Monday its subsidiary Gazprom Capital will issue new rouble-denominated bonds to replace a sterling-denominated issuance worth 850 million pounds ($970.02 million) due in 2024.

The original Eurobond was placed in 2017 and carried a coupon of 4.25%. The bond last traded at 51 pence per pound with a yield above 55%, unchanged on the day, with markets closed in London on Monday.

Dollar-denominated Gazprom bonds maturing between 2026 and 2031 were down between 1 cent and 4 cents on the day, trading at 51 cents or lower.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law in July that gives companies until the end of 2022 to issue bonds in a simplified procedure on the local market.

Proposed by the central bank, the "replacement bonds" would be a substitute for Eurobonds that Russian companies can no longer service due to sanctions connected to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

($1 = 0.8763 pound)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish