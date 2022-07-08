Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:08 2022-07-08 am EDT
61.9595 RUB   -1.75%
01:28aGermany Ready To Bring Coal Plants Back Online To Curb Impact Of Russian Energy Supply Disruptions
MT
07/07Lushang Life Shares Slump 15% at Open, Joins Wave of Lackluster Hong Kong Debutants
MT
07/07Rainmed Fails to Make Splash in Hong Kong Debut as Shares Fall 10% at Open
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Gazprombank explores options for Swiss business, including sale

07/08/2022 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

ZURICH (Reuters) -Russia's Gazprombank is exploring strategic options for its Swiss business, including a possible sale of all or parts of it, Zurich-based Gazprombank Switzerland said on Friday.

Gazprombank is one of the last remaining channels for financing trade flows between Russia and Switzerland because the other major Russian banks are subject to sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Its Swiss business, which employs about 80 people, is mainly active in trade and export financing, including helping Swiss industrial groups finance exports to Eastern Europe. It also finances the extraction, transport and processing of raw materials from Russia to Western Europe for commodity traders.

"The Bank currently expects to conclude the strategic review process - including finding an investor if such option is pursued - by the end of the third quarter of 2022," it said.

Based on equity of about 200 million Swiss francs, the bank could be valued at around 150 million Swiss francs ($154 million), one industry source, who declined to be named, said.

Possible buyers for parts or all of Gazprombank could be financial investors or other banks, a Gazprombank Switzerland spokesperson said, declining to comment on a valuation.

Commodity traders could also be interested in Gazprombank Switzerland, the industry source told Reuters, and the first potential buyers have already expressed interest.

"It is the responsibility of the Board of Directors to regularly review the strategic orientation of a bank and to realign the business model if necessary," the spokesperson said when asked whether existing or potential international sanctions had triggered the strategic review.

Asked about any possible influence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA, the bank spokesperson said: "The initiated strategy review is in the bank's own interest and not due to external pressure."

Gazprombank Switzerland was strongly capitalised and operationally well positioned, the spokesperson added.

According to the latest publicly available information, Gazprombank Switzerland made a profit of 3 million francs in the first half of 2021, down from 4 million in the year-ago period.

Gazprombank is not the only Swiss subsidiary of a major Russian bank that may soon change hands.

FINMA has eased the restrictions against Sberbank (Switzerland) AG. This would allow the bank to reduce its balance sheet in view of a possible sale or change of ownership, the watchdog said this month.

($1 = 0.9744 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Michael Shields, Editing by Paul Carrel and Alexander Smith)

By Oliver Hirt


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:28aGermany Ready To Bring Coal Plants Back Online To Curb Impact Of Russian Energy Supply ..
MT
07/07Lushang Life Shares Slump 15% at Open, Joins Wave of Lackluster Hong Kong Debutants
MT
07/07Rainmed Fails to Make Splash in Hong Kong Debut as Shares Fall 10% at Open
MT
07/07JOHN MCCAIN : Biles, Rapinoe, late Sen. McCain awarded Medal of Freedom
RE
07/07EXCLUSIVE : Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
RE
07/07Nu Skin Enterprises Guides Q2 Revenue Range Below Analyst Consensus
MT
07/07Wells Fargo Foresees US Facing 'Moderate' Recession From Mid-2022 Through Mid-2023
MT
07/07Wheat Rises as Drought Conditions Spread -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
07/07US Commercial Crude Inventories Post Surprise Weekly Gain as Oil Production Rises
MT
07/07Russia's Sberbank re-uses bank card chips to combat shortage
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish