Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:25 2022-12-26 pm EST
68.3300 RUB   +0.49%
05:48pRussia's Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow's proposals or our army will decide
RE
04:03pRussia could hike rates in 2023 if inflation risks have big impact -cenbank
RE
01:55pRussia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow's proposals or our army will decide

12/26/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends an international conference in Moscow

(Reuters) -Moscow's proposals for settlement in Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and either Ukraine fulfils them for their own good or the Russian army will decide the issue, TASS agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

"Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," the state news agency quoted Lavrov as saying late on Monday.

"The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army."

Moscow has been calling its invasion in Ukraine a "special military operation" to "demilitarise" and "denazify" its neighbour. Kyiv and its Western allies call it an imperial-style aggression to grab land.

In September, Moscow proclaimed it had annexed four provinces of Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - after holding so-called referendums that were rejected as bogus and illegal by Kyiv and its allies.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was open to negotiations and blamed Kyiv and its Western backers for a lack of talks, a stance Washington has previously dismissed as posturing amid persistent Russian attacks.

Lavrov told TASS that when it comes to how long the conflict will last, "the ball is in the regime's court and Washington behind it."

There is no end in sight to the war, which has entered its 11th month and which has killed thousands, displaced millions and turned cities into rubble.

Kyiv has ruled out conceding any land to Russia in return for peace, and publicly demands Russia relinquish all territory. Moscow has insisted it is pursing "demilitarisation" and "denazification" but in reality its aims have not been fully defined.

(Additional reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar in Kyiv; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Ron Popeski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Ronald Popeski and Lidia Kelly


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:48pRussia's Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow's proposals or our army w..
RE
04:03pRussia could hike rates in 2023 if inflation risks have big impact -cenbank
RE
01:55pRussia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
01:10pTurkey's natural gas find in Black Sea now comes to 710 bcm -Erdogan
RE
10:36aRussia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
10:06aUkraine's Zelenskiy seeks India PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'
RE
09:40aSanctions forcing Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says
RE
09:40aRussia says it made rouble coupon payments on 2028 dollar-denominated Eurobonds
RE
07:53aSanctions pressure to force Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says
RE
07:53aRussia's sberbank first deputy chairman vedyakhin: ..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish