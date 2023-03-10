Advanced search
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Russia's Lavrov: conversation with Blinken at G20 was 'constructive' but US said nothing new

03/10/2023 | 06:49am EST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in India last week was "constructive", but he heard nothing new from the U.S. side.

Speaking in an interview on Russian state TV, Lavrov said the pair spoke for 10 minutes and discussed nuclear arms issues and the conflict in Ukraine. It was the first meeting between the pair since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

"We spoke constructively, without emotions, we shook hands," Lavrov said.

"Everything I heard was a position that has already been expressed and underlined in public many times before. I gave my honest, detailed assessment about the New START treaty, and why we saw it necessary to suspend it," he said.

President Vladimir Putin Russia suspended the New START nuclear arms treaty last month, accusing the United States of trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine. Russia said on Friday it was still in contact with Washington over the treaty, but held out little prospect of returning to it.

(Reporting by Reuters)


