Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:02 2022-12-01 am EST
59.8100 RUB   -0.36%
04:05aRussia's Lavrov says European security body is hobbled by West
RE
03:04aGermans spending less as soaring power, food costs gnaw finances
RE
03:02aMyanmar democracy leader says 2,000 dead fighting junta, urges military aid
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Lavrov says European security body is hobbled by West

12/01/2022 | 04:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov waits before a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of the Security Council in Moscow

(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that big problems had accumulated in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), accusing the West of spurning the chance to make it a real bridge with Russia after the Cold War.

Lavrov made the comments at the start of a news conference during which he gave a long recital of Russian historical grievances against the West, saying the "reckless enlargement" of NATO had devalued the basic principles of the OSCE.

"Taking advantage of its numerical superiority in this organization, the West has been trying for many years to, if you like, privatise it. Or perhaps it's more correct to say it is trying to carry out a takeover raid on the OSCE, to subjugate this last platform for regional dialogue," said Lavrov.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:05aRussia's Lavrov says European security body is hobbled by West
RE
03:04aGermans spending less as soaring power, food costs gnaw finances
RE
03:02aMyanmar democracy leader says 2,000 dead fighting junta, urges military aid
RE
02:42aRussia condemns German parliament for declaring Ukraine Soviet-era famine a genocide
RE
01:31aRussia factory activity grows at fastest pace in almost six years in Nov - PMI
RE
01:09aModi urges unity on 'greatest challenges' as India assumes G20 presidency
RE
01:09aS&P: Russia's November Manufacturing PMI Records Sharpest Rise Since January 2017
MT
01:03aAt state visit, Biden and Macron face dispute over American subsidies
RE
12:27aEMEA Morning Briefing: Powell Speech to Boost Mood Ahead of U.S. Inflati..
DJ
11/30Japan tells China, Russia it has 'severe concerns' ..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish