Russia's Lavrov says 'war' is one of 2022's words of the year

*
This content was produced in Russia, where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov said "war" was one of his words of the year for
2022, as he railed against the West and said the United Stated
was waging a "hybrid war" against Russia.
Lavrov was asked for his words of the year in an annual news
conference in Moscow. He said "war" was the most tragic word of
the year, while "victory" was the one that gave him the most
encouragement.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)