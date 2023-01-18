Russia's Lavrov says 'war' is one of 2022's words of the year

*

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "war" was one of his words of the year for 2022, as he railed against the West and said the United Stated was waging a "hybrid war" against Russia.

Lavrov was asked for his words of the year in an annual news conference in Moscow. He said "war" was the most tragic word of the year, while "victory" was the one that gave him the most encouragement. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)