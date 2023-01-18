Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:30:40 2023-01-18 am EST
68.6000 RUB   +0.16%
Russia's Lavrov says 'war' is one of 2022's words of the year

01/18/2023 | 04:16am EST
This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "war" was one of his words of the year for 2022, as he railed against the West and said the United Stated was waging a "hybrid war" against Russia.

Lavrov was asked for his words of the year in an annual news conference in Moscow. He said "war" was the most tragic word of the year, while "victory" was the one that gave him the most encouragement. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


04:42aRussia's lavrov: obama started diplomatic row with russia in de…
RE
04:41aRussia's lavrov: biden had asked putin in 2022 to get u.s., rus…
RE
04:40aRussia's Sberbank to start operations in Crimea
RE
04:40aRussia's lavrov: washington broke off strategic dialogue with r…
RE
04:39aLavrov says Russia's relations with Arab world are on the up
RE
04:38aRussia's lavrov: dismisses talks of reparations or tribunal ove…
RE
04:35aRussia: Zelenskiy peace plan absurd, no serious proposal on table
RE
04:33aRussia's lavrov: relations with united states won't be as befor…
RE
04:25aU.S. redirecting Israel-stored munitions to Ukraine - New York Times
RE
04:20aClimate protest not a crime, Greta Thunberg says after detention
RE
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish