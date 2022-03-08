Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Lavrov sets out stance on Ukraine to Vatican counterpart in call

03/08/2022 | 08:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov set out Moscow's position on the conflict in Ukraine to Vatican State Secretary Pietro Parolin in a call on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Parolin had expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov "outlined the principled Russian position regarding the causes and goals of the special military operation being carried out in Ukraine", it said.

Both parties expressed hope that a fourth round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv would be held as soon as possible to agree on the main problems underlying the crisis and to stop hostilities, the ministry added.

The Vatican did not release a statement on the call.

Ukraine has said it would welcome Vatican mediation and Parolin, who ranks second to Pope Francis in the Vatican hierarchy, has said it is willing to "facilitate" dialogue".

Parolin has said the war was "unleashed by Russia".

Francis has not yet blamed Russia by name but implicitly rejected Moscow's use of the term "special military operation" for its invasion of Ukraine.

(Writing by Kevin Liffey and Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:18aUS Futures in Holding Pattern After Selloff on Inflation Worries
MT
08:16aLME Halts Nickel Trading After Unprecedented 250% Spike
MT
08:14aRussia's Lavrov sets out stance on Ukraine to Vatican counterpart in call
RE
08:11aChina's Tsingshan fires nickel rally as it cuts costly exposure-sources
RE
08:01aUgandan leader's son leaves military, in move seen as preparing for presidency
RE
08:00aBMO on Canada's Equities Amid The Russia-Ukraine Conflict
MT
08:00aCHINA'S COMMODITY IMPORTS LOOK DECEP : Russell
RE
07:58aYum Pausing Investment And Development In Russia - CNBC
RE
07:58aYum pausing investment and development in russia - cnbc…
RE
07:58aEuro off 22-month lows as Ukraine crisis grips
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish